Savannah businesses donate meals to front line medical staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Savannah businesses are coming together to give back to those fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sound View Wealth Advisors and Carey Hilliard’s Restaurants donated 100 meals to hospital staff in the Memorial Health University Medical Center Emergency Room and COVID-19 unit.

Sound View Wealth Advisors and Kelly and Mellissa Bouchillon also presented America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia with $6,000 to help provide breakfast and lunch for children in need.

“We’ve been so supported by our local community during this time, and fortunately we’ve stayed very busy,” Ashley Carson, COO of Carey Hilliard’s Restaurants said. “So we thought this would be a great way for us to give back.”

Through food relief programs and collaboration with partner agencies, America’s Second Harvest distributed more than 19.4 million pounds of food last year to people in need in the community, including children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.

Carson says the businesses were pleased to work together to bring some positivity to the community—and to help keep morale up among hospital staff while they’re working to fight the virus.

“We wanted to recognize the workers here with meals for the day,” Kelly Bouchillon, Co-Founder of Sound View Wealth Advisors said. “We happen to have a family member in New Jersey who passed from COVID-19, so we recognize the sacrifice in the hospitals.”

This donation was the second time Sound View Wealth Advisors and Carey Hilliard’s Restaurants were able to provide meals for medical professionals at the hospital.

They say they plan to continue to make donations to help out in the future to show their gratitude, especially if the pandemic continues.

“Taking care of COVID patients can not only be physically taxing but it can also be emotionally taxing,” Director of the Emergency Department and ICU Lori Conaway said.

“And getting these meals from the community just shows the nurses and the staff that they care and are being thought of from outside. And of course, it’s delicious food and we just love to have that surprise.”