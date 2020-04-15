Savannah business celebrates 5 year anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One business unique to Savannah is coming up on its five year anniversary.

Brittany Curry created her graphic facilitation business, InkyBrittany, five years ago in May to help groups identify their mission and meet their goals.

Graphic recording and facilitation is the real-time translation of conversations or presentations into text and pictures. It gives meeting and conference attendees an opportunity to absorb content on a visual level.

Curry began using graphic recording and facilitation by advocating for people with disabilities until she expanded her reach to all businesses that could benefit from her talents.

Now, Curry has facilitated 178 live meetings and 77 special projects since she began her business.





















“I am extremely proud of having worked so much with local organizations as well as having several trips throughout the country working across so many different industries,” Curry said. “It feels amazing to celebrate five years.”

She says visual understanding is not just for children, can be just as beneficial for adults.

In the wake of the coronavirus, Curry is moving her conferences and meetings online. Curry also planned to show her work at the Sentient Bean to celebrate her five years in business, will now be moving the show to an online platform.

She also illustrated “Captain Corona & the 19 COVID Warriors,” an e-book for children in grades 1-6.

Since the five years she’s been in business in Savannah, Curry says her proudest accomplishments so far are helping Healthy Savannah receive a grant in 2016 and being recognized in the Georgia Trend’s 40 under 40 list in 2017 that focuses on people who are up and coming in the world of business and commerce.