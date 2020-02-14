Savannah Book Festival returns for 13th year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Book lovers rejoice! The 13th annual Savannah Book Festival is underway.

The festival kicked off Thursday with Joseph Kanon at the Trustees Theatre.

On Saturday, authors will appear at different venues downtown surrounding Telfair, Wright and Chippewa squares with many happening in church sanctuaries and fellowship halls.

Organizers say the venues — and attendees — are what sets Savannah’s festival apart from others.

“Our festival attendees are readers and they love hearing from the attendees, asking thoughtful questions about the book and their subject matter,” said Savannah Book Festival Executive Director Erika Dongre.

Friday’s keynote address by author John Grisham is sold out but all author sessions on Saturday are free.

Download the full Saturday schedule here or visit savannahbookfestival.org for full details on the event.