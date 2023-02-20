SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pinkie Masters is a bar that still loved by so many. This place holds many stories of former president Carter including his famous speech when he stood on top of the bar counter unofficially announcing his run for the presidency.

One of Carter’s visits is immortalized on the wall of Pinkies to this day.

Back in the 1950s, Luis Christopher Masterpolis — Also known as Pinkie—opened up the establishment. He was a lover of politics and built a relationship with Carter when he would stop in while on campaign tours for senator and governor.

Shortly after Pinkie passed away in 1978. After Carter was elected president – Carter climbed up onto the bar once again.

This time, he made a speech to offer a few words of remembrance.

Carter shared what his relationship with Pinkie meant to him during a 2013 interview at Georgia Southern University.

“I love Pinkie Masters, you brought up my favorite subject…so Pinkie Masters was the main reason I was elected Governor and I go to love him very much and when I was President, I came back by the way he also came to the White House uh but, I came right down here because I love Pinkie Masters and what he stood for,” Carter said.

Jimmy Carter served two terms in the Georgia general assembly. He was the governor of the state of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. Jimmy Carter was our country's 39th president.