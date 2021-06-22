Savannah arts, community programs can apply for city funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Applications are open now for funding from the city of Savannah for programs ranging from the arts to social services and more.

Now through Monday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m., applicants can apply for the Arts and Culture Enrichment (ACE) or Community Partnership (CPP) programs.

ACE offers grants for programs that integrate arts, culture, heritage, design and other creative disciplines, while CPP focuses on funding social services programs. Programming must take place in 2022 and within Savannah’s city limits.

City officials say applicants will be required to attend workshops for more information on the programs, including eligibility criteria, investment priorities and the application process.

To learn more about the Arts and Culture Enrichment Program, visit the city’s website or call 912-651-6783.

Find out more about the Community Partnership Program online here or call 912-651-6520.