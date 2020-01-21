Savannah Arts Academy students prepare for annual ‘Junk 2 Funk’ fashion show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of Savannah’s hottest tickets each year is for Savannah Arts Academy’s ‘Junk 2 Funk’ fashion show, in which student designers and student models use repurposed materials to create amazing works of couture.

Savannah Arts Academy will be hosting its 12th annual Junk 2 Funk fashion show this year. The high school student designers are working hard on elaborate garments inspired by this year’s theme, mirage, focused on ancient Egypt.

Educators who lead the program say the students make it look easy, but it takes months of planning and hard work.

“Creating a sketch and figuring out how a silhouette is made how it’s worn on the body, and then dumpster diving,” Junk 2 Funk Fashion Director Meghan Scoggins said.

“I mean whatever they bring in we can use,” Scoggins said. “I mean you learn a lot about trial and error that’s what it’s all about and I feel like that’s a life lesson.”

Students use various materials and brightly colored fabrics— but the majority of the garments are created from recyclables.

“I wanted to use something that I knew I had a lot of that I knew that we were going to throw away,” Senior at Savannah Arts Academy Anna Whiteford said.

They begin the process in August so the students have enough time to create their designs from scratch.

“In my garment, I wanted to do something really bold but something that I could also visualize a goddess of ancient Egypt wearing,” Whiteford said.

Students from all different majors can participate in the show. The theater department creates the set and runs the technology, communications students cover the event, and they even incorporate singers and dancers from the school.

Level one students have never participated in the class before and will create one design for the show. Level two students will create two garments, and level three students will create a collection of three or more pieces.

Some of the themes they had in previous years include ‘Forces of Nature,’ ‘Flourish,’ and ‘Let Them Eat Cake.’

“Letting the crowd be wowed by ‘What did I just see as a dress? That was tinfoil?’ Those are the little moments and getting everybody excited about art,” Junk 2 Funk Artistic Director Trellis Payne said.

Unfortunately, tickets are sold out online. But there will be a few tickets available at the door each night on a first-come, first-served basis.