Savannah artist chosen for Hulu’s ‘Mrs. America’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah artist Deborah Sherron Miller will have her mixed media artwork appear in the new FX miniseries, Mrs. America.

Her work appears in episode 8 of the series, released on May 20 through FX on

Hulu. The show focuses on the life and legacy of Phyllis Schlafly, a constitutional lawyer and leader of the movement against the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s.

Miller says the art director for Mrs. America reached out to her through her Etsy shop in early October, commenting on how her work captured the spirit of feminism in the show.

Miller, who works under the name Versair Designs, draws her inspiration from the female form and the environment.

“My inspiration for feminine art came to me when I lived in New York City in the ’90s,” Miller said. “The female form is free-flowing and adaptive to abstract interpretations.”

The three pieces chosen for the show are Femme One, Qua Femme, and Trois Femme. Miller crafted the pieces using multiple mediums including paint, yarn, and reclaimed materials.

She works to incorporate as much reclaimed materials in her work as possible, to reduce her impact on the environment.

“You can capture a sense of depth with fiber and reclaimed materials that paint just can’t capture” she said.

Miller has worked in Savannah since 2011. Her works appear in Roots Up Gallery, Sulfur Studios Exhibitions, and has exhibited at numerous shows in the area.

More of Miller’s work can be found on her website.