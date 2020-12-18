Savannah Area Realtors donate gifts to 25 families at SAFE Shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One organization is making sure families who are displaced from their homes still have a happy holiday.

The Savannah Board of Realtors delivered gifts for 25 families staying at SAFE Shelter, the area’s only center for domestic violence services, for the holidays.

The realtor group has participated in this tradition each holiday season for the past two decades.

Savannah Area Realtors President Linda Hawk says it was even more important this year for them to collect donations for the families because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of us that have been there before,” Hawk said. “And we know the need. This season, there is a greater need. With coronavirus, there is a lot more domestic abuse and we want to make sure that these children at least have a good Christmas, even though they’re not at their own home.”

Each year, the Savannah Area Realtors adopts 25 families and provide everything on their wishlist — from essential toiletries to bicycles for children.

“You have to remember, these are families in a shelter at Christmas,” SAFE Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch said. “And it could be a really sad, depressing thing. But thanks to the board of realtors and everyone else out there, it’s going to be the most joyous event. This is going to make memories for children for the rest of their lives.”

Branch says the shelter has seen an increase in domestic violence calls across the county because of the pandemic.

“As joyous as this is, we have to remember that there are still people in their homes and they’re afraid and they don’t know what to do,” she said. “If anyone is in an emergency situation, they can call our 24-hour crisis line at 912-629-8888, even on Christmas.”

Even with the donations that came in Friday, the shelter serves over 100 families that could still use help. Branch says any donation amount will have an impact.

“Any undesignated gifts that come in, if we don’t use them at Christmas we use them for birthdays all year. Gift cards are also something we could use all year,” she said.

SAFE Shelter’s needs list includes:

Toilet paper

Family size soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Feminine hygiene products

Bookbags

Cleaning supplies

Snacks

Canned food

Dishes and silverware

Inflatable mattresses

Diapers and pull-ups

Find a full list and more information on how to donate on the SAFE Shelter website.