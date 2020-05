SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah architect Eric Meyerhoff passed away Tuesday at the age of 91.

Meyerhoff helped create the Savannah Riverfront and more than 74 projects in the historic district.

Meyerhoff created Savannah’s World War II monument, “A World Apart,” on River Street.

According to Gamble Funeral Service, a memorial service will take place at a later date.

