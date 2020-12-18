Savannah alderwoman honors son’s memory with food for local children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For five years, since her son Lawrence Bryan was killed in the summer of 2015, Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan has been a mom on a mission.

“My son and I were really close… and so I know that love conquers all, and I believe in my heart that he’s seeing the good works that we’re doing in his name,” she says during a Zoom call Thursday afternoon.

Each year, the foundation she and her husband named after him, LB4 & After, feeds Savannah children during their winter break from school.

They usually cook the meals themselves, but not during the pandemic. This year, kids will get food they can easily prepare on their own, or with an adult.

“We’re putting oatmeal, and instant grits, and popcorn, and peanut butter and jelly, stuff that will sustain them for a week while they’re out,” said the District 3 alderwoman.

Wilder-Bryan says the bulk of the food is donated by the Jones family, owners of the Red and White food store on Habersham. She and volunteers will host a popup giveaway in a different neighborhood each day at lunchtime, the week after Christmas.

“When all the Turkey and the ham sandwiches have run out, LB4 and her partners will be out there with hot chocolate, and marshmallows and grits, and peanut butter and stuff that sticks to your stomach.”

Bryan says it’s the kind of giving her son would have loved. “I know that he’s saying in heaven, ‘I don’t know about y’all, but my momma down there; she doin’ her thing,'” she said.

The week-long Feed the Children giveaway will start Sunday, Dec. 27, and run through Friday, Jan. 1. For more information about the event, or to donate to the LB4 Foundation, visit here.