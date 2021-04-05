Savannah alderwoman gives away free car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan gave back to a local woman in need on Easter.

Wilder-Bryan gave the single mother of two, a free car Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t know who did all this, but I just want to say thank you,” Cassandra Duncan said. “Thank you. I just want to let everyone know, thank you.”

“Thank you,” her boys added.

Duncan said she’s more than thankful for the foundation’s help during this tough time.

An anonymous donor gave the 2007 Mercury car to Wilder-Bryan’s LB4 & After foundation. The foundation was founded in her late son’s honor to fight crime and provide solutions to poverty.

It aims to raise awareness about crime, education and teach young Savannahians to become “powerful and positive citizens,” according to its website. The foundation uses programming and advocacy at a grassroots level to spotlight Savannah’s at-risk communities.

