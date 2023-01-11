SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah African Art Museum has announced this year’s lineup of upcoming workshops. The museum will host a three-part series centered around honoring & celebrating ancestors, family traditions, trailblazers, and the earth.

Each workshop will feature interactive hands-on activities.

The first installment will focus on “Honoring”, with the first event scheduled for January 14 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at their Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery located at 201 East 37th Street in Savannah.

There will be workshops in February, March and April which focus on Honoring roots, women traiblazers, and the Earth.

“A new year brings both our back by popular demand workshops and fresh new learn and create workshops honoring & celebrating traditions, individuals past & present, freedom, and the earth,’” Education Community Outreach Liaison, Lisa Jackson said. “We are excited about our upcoming workshops and events planned for this year which features the launch of a new exhibit and new collaborations.”

All workshops are free and will be held on the second floor of the museum’s Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery. Prior registration is required. To sign up or to learn more about the museum, click here.