Savannah African Art Museum calls for submissions for virtual exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah African Art Museum is curating a virtual exhibit for children to have an outlet where their voices can be heard.

The museum is calling for submissions nationwide for the project called “…And The Children Speak.”

Museum staff say they wanted to create a platform where children can express themselves through art during these challenging times.

The art pieces can be about dealing with the pandemic, recent social justice events or other life changes. Artwork in all forms are welcome and will be featured on their website.

“As an art museum, I felt that it was a good thing for us to give an opportunity for the children to express themselves through art and asking them, ‘how are you feeling about what’s going on?’” SAAM Education Coordinator Lisa Jackson said. “So we just felt that this would be something where they can kind of unpack this.”

“Whether the art reflects their feelings about these sudden life experiences, provides them an outlet for releasing stress, or is simply an artistic expression via realism, abstract or symbolism, all submissions are welcome,” Jackson added.

Participants 18-years-old and younger may submit art in the form of a sketch, painting, collage, quilt, sculpture, a performance (video-taped dances, singing, spoken word art) or written word (poems, short stories). Submissions also can be a collaborative effort with friends, family, classmates or other groups.

Jackson says art projects can build positive mental imagery, foster feelings of calm and relaxation, and engage anxious young minds in the creative process.

“From the absence of routines to the explosion of images that crossed their TV screens, depicting worldwide peaceful and violent protests, displays of solidarity and antagonism, opposing views of history and race matters being passionately discussed,” Jackson said. “The past several months have indeed impacted the nation’s youth.”

All submissions should be submitted to ljackson@savannahafricanartmuseum.org with the subject line “And the Children Speak Submission” before Monday, Nov. 30.

All submissions must include the title of the art (if named), artist’s name, age and city/state/country; and the name of the group, school, club or organization that collaborated on the submission (if applicable).

Entries should adhere to the following formats:

Images must be submitted in a digital format as a jpeg, png, or pdf in high resolution

Written word submissions must be photographed and then transcribed in a digital format (jpeg, png, or pdf) when submitted.

Video submissions must be submitted in MP4 format with a maximum length of two minutes.

For additional information or inquiries, call 912-721-7735.