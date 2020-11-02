Saturday fundraiser to help 9 businesses destroyed in Sandfly fire

SANDFLY, Ga. (WSAV) – Non-Stop Fitness is leading a fundraiser for nine Sandfly businesses destroyed in a fire in early September.
The Sandfly Five Oaks Restoration Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montgomery Athletic Association (10155 Ferguson Avenue).
Organizer Kristi Como says there will be food, a raffle, vendors, and an auction at the event. Admission is free, and all vendor registration fees and proceeds will be donated to help the following businesses:
- Non Stop Fitness
- COPE for Change
- What’s For Dinner
- Sandfly Marketplace
- Audio Video
- Bethel-Casa de Adoracion
- Bloom and Grow Candles
- Doris Martin
- Turnipblood Entertainment
“Family and friends, we are rebuilding! You can show your support by coming out, grabbing a bite for dinner and checking out the Sandfly Five Oaks fundraiser,” said Como.
Social distancing protocols will be followed, and a pick-up option is available for food and t-shirts.
For more information, call Kristi Como, 912-349-4902, or email Sandflystrong@gmail.com.