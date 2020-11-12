Sapelo Hammock Golf Club tees up for charity tournament

SHELLMAN BLUFF, Ga. (WSAV) – The Sapelo Hammock Golf Club is teeing up for a charity tournament benefiting a community food bank.

The 8th annual Keith Keith Swindell-Harry Long Benefit Golf Tournament takes place on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the golf club in Shellman Bluff.

Space is limited for the two player teams, which will be played in a tournament format:

Scramble: Holes 1 to 6

Better Ball of Partners: Holes 7 to 12

Alternate Shot: Holes 13 to 18

Download the entry form here.

At $75 per player or $150 per team, the entry includes fees for greens and cart fees, mulligans and lunch.

All proceeds benefit the Morgan’s Chapel Community Food Bank.