Santa Paws at Pinnacle underway to benefit Palmetto Animal League

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s the holiday season and one organization is making sure our area’s furry friends are not forgotten.

Pinnacle Medical Group hosted Santa Paws at their office in Bluffton Thursday afternoon. The event kicked off a month-long holiday donation drive benefiting the Palmetto Animal League (PAL).

Guests are encouraged to bring new blankets, towels, dog toys, food, cleaning supplies, shampoo, collars, leashes, beds and tennis balls. Pet store gift cards and cash donations are also being accepted. You can drop off donations until the end of the year at Pinnacle’s Bluffton (7 Mallet Way) and Beaufort (1096 Ribaut Road) offices during normal business hours.

All donations will be given to PAL and distributed among rural shelters with limited resources. As an added incentive, donors will receive a $50 gift card toward an injectable treatment at Pinnacle Medical Group.

PAL is a nonprofit no-kill shelter in Okatie that houses dogs and cats in need of a good home. Currently in its fifth year of operation, PAL offers fostering and volunteer opportunities in both its shelter and free-standing thrift store. This is the sixth year Pinnacle Medical Group has partnered with PAL to collect supplies for rescue pets.



For more information call (843) 815-6699.