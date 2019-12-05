Santa Claus brings toys to children in Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Santa Claus visited all the way from the North Pole to give toys to children in the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

“I got a Moana doll and a Barbie doll and a nail kit,” Pediatric patient Briana Smith said.

Santa and his elves distributed toys of every kind to the children to raise their spirits for the holidays.

“Christmas is about sharing with others, so the fact that they can bring it to a hospital is pretty good,” pediatric patient Savannah Wright said.

“The hospital’s not an easy place to be for anyone involved. So to have Santa come and gifts be given out to children, it just kind of makes things a little more bearable, things a little easier,” Resident Physician Andrew Bingham said.

Every year, Atlanta Gas Light employees collect toys to give children undergoing treatment at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital.

Ole Saint Nick said he makes it a priority to visit every year because it’s his way of giving back.

“I love, love helping these kids,” he said. “I look forward to it all year long.”