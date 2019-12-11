Salvation Army Savannah member honored for two decades of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army Savannah honored a man who dedicated two years of service to the organization.

Fred Gretsch was recognized Wednesday morning during the Salvation Army Savannah advisory board’s Christmas breakfast. Major Paul Egan presented Gretsch with a certificate naming him a lifetime member of the advisory board.

Center of Hope Director Linda James said Gretsch has been an exemplary board member and supports the Salvation Army’s mission with his entire heart.

