SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the season of giving thanks, and the Salvation Army is doing its part.

The nonprofit gave away turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner boxes to seniors in Savannah Monday.

In partnership with Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association, they filled boxes with non-perishable foods along with a turkey and a 15-dollar gift card.

Thirty-four groups across the country participated. The Pittman Group at Chatham Parkway is the local partner.

The Salvation Army tells News 3 that with the rising cost of Thanksgiving and most seniors living on a fixed income, this is their way of taking care of seniors.

“We want to ensure that those individuals have the food they need for their families,” said Maj. Jason Smith with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will also be serving Thanksgiving meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at 3100 Montgomery Street, then again from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.