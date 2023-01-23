SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When one door closes, another opens for local seniors to enjoy fellowship, fitness and fun. That was proven true at Monday’s Sage Brigade launch at the Salvation Army of Savannah.

The program allows seniors to participate in various classes and activities Monday through Friday. Pickleball, line dancing, knitting and card games are just some of the activities patrons can enjoy at the Salvation Army’s new Bee Road location.

“It’s just a chance to come in and be active and make some friends,” said Director of Operations Rob Williams. “The seniors have all gotten to where we all hope to be. They’ve earned the right to enjoy a quality, enjoyable life.”

The Sage Brigade was needed in the community after the Salvation Army’s Generation One location closed on Nov. 9, 2022.

The program had a soft launch on Nov. 14, but organizers tell News 3 a grand opening is necessary.

“In November, we started offering these classes, between line dancing, Mahjong, and chair aerobics, but today we wanted to make sure the community knew about it, we wanted to make sure more seniors would find out about it and have the opportunity to come in and enjoy,” said core officer and organizer Major Paul Egan.

Organizers say they’ve had no problem spreading the word about the Sage Brigade.

“Word of mouth has really been a fantastic thing for us,” said Williams. “A lot of the folks that we have who are in the program are sharing with their friends. We’re also using social media to get the word out and spread the word.”

Besides attracting patrons old and new, the program is also seeking sponsors.

“Generation One had a major sponsor, which quit sponsoring them, so that’s what made them have to close,” said Egan.

“Because we had some under-riding of our community center, we were able to pick it up. We still need sponsorship, this program specifically, because we want to add to what we’re doing,” he added.

One of the most anticipated rollouts of the program is the pickleball class, which will be offered Fridays at 11 a.m.

As for the naming of Sage Brigade, Egan says organizers did not need to look far.

“Seniors are smart, wise people. They come together and share that knowledge with one another.”

If you would like to participate or know someone who likes to participate in the Sage Brigade, visit the Salvation Army of Savannah location at 3000 Bee Rd. There, patrons can fill out registration paperwork and pay a one-time fee of $25 for a year of classes.

Though organizers tell News 3 that class schedules have not been uploaded yet, they can be found on the program’s two Facebook pages: The Salvation Army Community Center Adventures and The Salvation Army of Savannah, GA.