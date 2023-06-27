SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah is introducing the organization’s new officers to the public.

The Women’s Auxiliary held a Meet and Greet event Tuesday morning to introduce the Salvation Army’s three new officers: Capt. Jason Smith, Capt. Melissa Smith and Sgt. April McCormick.

On July 19, the officers will officially become Majors and begin their leadership of the community.

Capt. Jason Smith says he is excited to serve alongside his wife, Capt. Melissa Smith.

“My whole family, my wife, my two kids, were called to this organization and we’re proud to serve the Savannah community, we’re looking forward to it. I grew up in the Salvation Army,” he said. “I’m a product of the Salvation Army. Knowing that God has called me to this mission and serving him for the last 15 years has been an honor and I’m really excited about the promotion.”

Captain Smith tells News 3 that one of his main focuses this year is making headway on the new West Savannah shelter on Augusta Avenue.