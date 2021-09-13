Salvation Army gears up for Ambassador’s Ball Telethon, online auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its Ambassador’s Ball fundraising event on Oct. 12.

Last year, over $100,000 was raised to support the nonprofit’s programs and services in the Coastal Empire.

The fundraiser will once again be held as an on-air telethon in a variety show format.

The Ambassador’s Ball Telethon will air at 7 p.m. on WSAV-CW, hosted by WSAV News 3 anchors Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger, along with The Bridge host Patty Turner.

Prior to the broadcast, the Salvation Army will launch an online auction with a variety of items to bid on, from a stay on Harbor Island to a Traeger grill and cover.

