Salvation Army gears up for Ambassador’s Ball Telethon, online auction

Community
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah is gearing up for its Ambassador’s Ball fundraising event on Oct. 12.

Last year, over $100,000 was raised to support the nonprofit’s programs and services in the Coastal Empire.

The fundraiser will once again be held as an on-air telethon in a variety show format.

The Ambassador’s Ball Telethon will air at 7 p.m. on WSAV-CW, hosted by WSAV News 3 anchors Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger, along with The Bridge host Patty Turner.

Prior to the broadcast, the Salvation Army will launch an online auction with a variety of items to bid on, from a stay on Harbor Island to a Traeger grill and cover.

Click or tap here to learn more about services offered by the Salvation Army of Savannah.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories