Salvation Army extends Angel Tree application deadline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah has extended the deadline to apply for their Angel Tree program to Oct. 30. Children in need throughout the greater Savannah community can be registered as an angel and will be provided with Christmas gifts and food this year.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program delivers Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in our community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are then given to the family to put under their Christmas tree.

Usually, Angel Tree flyers are given to schools, churches, and community groups to announce that the application process has begun. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army has taken a contactless approach with online applications, here.

“This year due to COVID-19, more people than ever in our community are struggling to make ends meet. The Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing new clothing, toys, and food to over 1,600 families and 2,700 children,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “We hope to continue this effort as we expect to see an increase in the number of families that need our help this holiday season due to the pandemic. We encourage those that need assistance to apply online today – all personal information is kept private. All donations and gifts are greatly appreciated not only by us, but by the families whose Christmas will be blessed because of this program.”

Applicants that wish to apply in-person can provide the necessary documents to complete the application process at the TSA Community Center, 3000 Bee Road, Savannah. For any further information, call the Community Center at 912-352-7584.

The Salvation Army partners with Walmart for an Angel Tree Registry. Toys purchased through the Walmart registry are given to angels who are not adopted. If you would like to donate to this program, visit the Walmart live registry at http://bit.ly/TSAWalmartRegistry.