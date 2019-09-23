Salt Island Fish & Beer host supply drive for Savannah animal shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After seeing there was a need for supplies at her local animal shelter, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, one Tybee Island restaurant owner decided to take action.

Emily Liebtag, of Salt Island Fish & Beer, decided it would be a great idea to have a supply drive at the restaurant. For the past week, customers who brought in a donation such as paper towels, canned or dry food, and litter received a free beer or glass of wine.

Liebtag says the results have been amazing thus far and is elated that the community is supporting the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

This Tuesday, Sept. 24, Liebtag and her crew will be delivering the haul of donations to the Humane Society.

Here is a list of items that are needed:

– canned puppy or adult dog food

– dry dog food (Purina brand only)

– cans of Purina kitten pate

– cat litter

– cat toys

– paper towels

Donations collected at Salt Island Fish & Beer.

If you would like to be apart of this community outreach and donate to the Humane Society, you can find more information here. You can also check out the Humane Society website on other ways to donate.