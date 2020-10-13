Salacia Salts accepts ‘Always United Challenge’ to help United Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One local business is working to give back to the largest charitable organization in our area.

Salacia Salts, a bath and beauty products company, owned and operated in Savannah, is accepting United Way’s “Always United Challenge,” a creative way for local businesses and their customers to give back to the community during this time of need.

Salacia Salts will be donating 15 percent of all sales sold through November 19 to the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

“This is a creative way so that everyone can participate,” United Way Campaign Chair Terry Enoch said. “These are some unprecedented times. We need everyone now more than ever before in the history of our community to participate. What we do today is going to determine what kind of community we have in the future.”





“The United Way was made for times like this,” he added. “We want to create a safety net so the most vulnerable in the community have a place to go to.”

Enoch says since seeing a downturn in charitable giving and more families struggling, it’ll take the whole community coming together to give in order to raise one another up.

“Today I saw a mobile food pantry and I saw families you would normally not see in the line. Families that had great-paying jobs before,” Enoch said. “But today they’re finding it hard just to get the basic needs to feed their family. We need everyone coming together.”

Enoch presented the United Way “work hat” to Cari Clark Phelps, owner of Salacia Salts, Tuesday to kick off the fundraiser.

“I know how much it’s been difficult for our business as well as our employees and our neighbors. I’ve seen it in our community and I know that if we’re struggling others out there must be struggling,” Phelps said.

“The United Way will distribute the funds in the best way possible so I felt really good about partnering with them to help with this campaign to raise some funds,” she added. “Just knowing its the community helping the community, it’s not just one of us it’s all of us together.”

United Way has an $8 million goal for the partnerships. Eight other local businesses are also taking part in the challenge.

To learn more about how to get involved in this year’s campaign, visit the United Way of the Coastal Empire website.