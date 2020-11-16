Roto-Rooter of Savannah donates $5,000 to provide plumbing, electrical training for local young men

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Roto-Rooter Plumbing of Savannah has donated $5,000 to a nonprofit to provide plumbing, HVAC and electrical training opportunities to local young men.

Sherry Daniel, owner and CEO, presented a check to Xcel Strategies founder Jay Thompson to partially fund a new initiative including a mobile HVAC, electrical, and plumbing trailer. Xcel is a mentoring network founded in Savannah in 2012 to help young men between the ages of 15 and 25 develop life and career skills.

“Xcel Strategies is just the kind of organization we love to support,” Daniel said. “Encouraging young people to examine career options in the skilled trade sector, which can provide a challenging and rewarding career, is one of our missions at Roto-Rooter. When we heard that Xcel Strategies was looking to launch a plumbing trailer for their boys, we knew we had to support it.”

Xcel Strategies says its mission is “to fuel young men with purpose,” specifically boys and men at risk, by providing a network of mentors. Xcel offers training in life skills; career advising from partners in business, schools and churches; and job placement via apprenticeships, internships and full-time employment.

This year, Xcel says it has focused on trade jobs, which pay well and are in high demand.

“A passage in a book by Booker T. Washington inspired me to take the trades mobile,” Thompson said, “bringing the message directly to the neighborhoods.”

Trailers with work stations to demonstrate real-world tasks and duties in construction and automobile repair have already launched this year. Roto-Rooter is one of five donors to the upcoming HVAC, electrical and plumbing trailer.

Workshop classes with Roto-Rooter master plumbers and hands-on teaching are also part of the plan.

“Roto-Rooter is an essential partner in training young people in the plumbing trade and transitioning them into the profession,” Thompson said.

The new HVAC, electrical and plumbing trailer is scheduled to deploy by the end of the year.