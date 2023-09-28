SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —St. Joseph’s/Candler announced it had honored registered nurse Judy Boykin as its 2023 James R. Lientz Humanitarian today.

The President and CEO of SJ/C, Paul P. Hinchey, announced the award during a special ceremony held in Candler Hospital’s Marsh Auditorium. The award is only given to those who exemplify SJ/C’s mission: Rooted in God’s Love, we treat illness to promote wellness for all people as well as provide compassion, quality care, integrity, courtesy, accountability and teamwork.

According to a press release earlier today, Boykin has spent 6 years as the Clinical Nurse Risk Manager but has been working at the hospital for more than four decades. She is known as a “compassionate nurse with a generous spirit and tireless work ethic.”

Photo via SJ/C

Photo via SJ/C

Among the nominations were one that read, “She is a priceless resource for nursing and is available at all hours for clinical personnel to ask questions, get advice, and guidance. All-in-all, Judy fully represents the values and ethics of Mr. Lientz and is most deserving of this honor.”

Boykin was chosen out of 93 top candidates for the award that honors the humanitarian effort put forth by former Candler Board Chairman James R. Lientz — and this isn’t the first time she’s been nominated, in fact, she’s been nominated several times since 2001.

Boykin will receive a $3,000 honorarium, a one-year parking pass in the location of her choice, a one-month cafeteria meal pass, a St. Joseph’s/Candler watch and the Lientz plaque and pin.