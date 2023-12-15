SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local students are wrapping up the year giving back to senior citizens in their community — literally!

Middle schoolers from Riverview Charter School in Bluffton spent their time hanging door decorations at the Oaks at Salem Road, an assisted living community.

This community service project had the students wrapping the residents’ doors, reflecting the interests of the people living there.

provided by Riverview Charter School

Riverview student Monroe Porter said it felt great to give back.

“Because a lot of people don’t have other people to celebrate with, and this is just one way we could help,” she added.

“It makes you feel good in a way like you did something nice for the community,” said another Riverview student, Matthew Maher.