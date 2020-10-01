River Street Sweets donates to America’s Second Harvest to feed children in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s most iconic businesses wants to make sure local children don’t go hungry.

River Street Sweets presented America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia with a check for $4,154.24 for Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe program on Thursday.

This year’s donation marks the fourth consecutive fundraiser held on National Praline Day that directly benefits Second Harvest.

Second Harvest’s Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says there’s a much greater need from the community at this time because of COVID-19.

“It wasn’t like a hurricane that happened just to Savannah,” said Crouch, “this happened across the entire world.”

Crouch says she is extremely grateful to River Street Sweets for their donation — and to the many other businesses that have reached out and stepped up to help them during the pandemic.

“Seeing the people that have just really and truly stepped up to make sure their neighbors are in good shape, checked on them, picked up groceries for them, and things like that, it’s really been wonderful to see,” she said.

Kelley Cale, the vice president of marketing for River Street Sweets, says their donation will provide over 20,771 meals to child in need across the Coastal Empire.

Cale says their continued support of Second Harvest is needed now more than ever.

“This was the perfect fit for us,” she said. “Immediately, everyone could feel the pandemic and so we all knew we were all in it together.”

Second Harvest will be holding a drive-thru food distribution at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 3 at 8 a.m. for Chatham County residents.

Find out how you can help America’s Second Harvest here.