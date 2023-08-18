SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A long-time Savannah business is marking a big anniversary with a “sweet” donation.

Thursday, River Street Sweets presented a donation of $1,973 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

That number was chosen to mark the candy company’s 50th anniversary as it was established in 1973 in Savannah.

River Street Sweets has grown into one of the most popular candy franchises in the country.

“So we as candy-makers like to bring joy to others and the Ronald McDonald House does such a great job of doing that for the families here that they serve and we wanted to be a part of that with them,” said Kalley Cale, the candy company’s Vice President of Marketing.

Ronald McDonald House Charities offers a variety of services to families with children undergoing medical treatment, including providing accommodations near hospitals.