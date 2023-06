SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street Sweets is in for a sweet celebration.

The store is marking 50 years in Savannah and kicking off its National Pralines Day event.

On Saturday for National Pralines Day, River Street Sweets will donate 10 percent of its sales made in its stores nationwide to Feeding America.

Through July 24, 10 percent of praline orders online will also contribute to the cause.