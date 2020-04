Wyatt Schutt, center, a home schooled student, looks inside a bag lunch as he helps pack up bag lunches for children as part of the Snow Day Meal Patrol program at the Dream Center in Evansville, Ind., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Dream Center is hoping to help fill the void of students on free and reduced lunches not getting a meal due to a snow day by making 250 bag lunches and delivering them to various places in the city. (Erin McCracken/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Rising TYde food pantry will be delivering food to Tybee Island households every Thursday in April.

The next delivery date is this Thursday, April 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Tybee Island Fire Department will be making the deliveries. To receive food, call or text 912-656-4609 with your address.

Residents are asked to not call the fire department with food orders.