Ring in holiday season with drive-thru light show on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Take a trip around the world this holiday season without ever leaving the Lowcountry.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is kicking off its annual holiday lights event, themed “Season’s Greetings from Around the World”.

Ahmad Ward, Executive Director of the Historic Mitchellville Freedom Park, says this year’s drive-thru celebration safely brings visitors into the park to spread holiday cheer.

“It gives us an opportunity when we get people in the park when we can’t really get people in the park,” said Ward. “Also, [it] gets people in the mindset that this is not just a local story, it’s a story that has legs and has a lot of legs. And freedom is a concept that makes sense everywhere.”

The event runs from Saturday, Dec. 5 to Monday, Dec. 7 and is free to the public.

For more information about this event, visit their website or call 843-255-7301.