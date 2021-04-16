Rincon PD delivers truckload of donations to tornado victims

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department delivered a truckload of donations to help those recovering from tornado damage in Newnan.

The department gathered much-needed items — including toiletries, food items cleaning supplies and yard tools — as a part of the “Convoy of Care.” The disaster relief effort involved WSB-TV, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, Caring for Others and multiple law enforcement agencies from around the state.

Rincon PD made the delivery to the Newnan Police Department Thursday.

Officials say Free Transportation, Rahn’s Wrecker Service, Container Maintenance and Epic Concepts were instrumental in making the delivery happen.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-4 with winds peaking at 170 mph. Damage was widespread, and some schools had to be shut down for repairs.

“Our prayers are with the officers and residents as they recover from this,” Rincon PD stated.