RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — A Rincon military mom and her daughter will move into their brand-new home tomorrow.

Miranda Briggs lost her husband after he lost his internal battle with PTSD. US Army Ranger Garrett Briggs died just days after his daughter was born in 2018.

Since his passing, Miranda has become a mental health advocate. On Wednesday, Operation Finally Home will recognize her achievements.

The home will be move-in ready tomorrow.