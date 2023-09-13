RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time in Rincon’s history, the city has named Lou Reed as the first full-time fire chief.

Reed was appointed on Sept. 11. He has lived in Effingham County since 1983 and also attended Effingham County High School. Reed obtained his Fire Science education through the United States Air Force. Graduating with his Bachelor’s in Fire Administration in July 2023, he is continuing his education by pursuing a master’s in public health administration as well as his certified public manager degree.

Reed has been a member of the Rincon Fire Department since November 2011 and has served in several positions including firefighter/paramedic, engineer and captain.

Chief Reed hopes to reduce the number of fires and fire related injuries and deaths in the community. He believes this can be accomplished by:

•Analyzing response data to identify those that are at greater risk

• Providing a quality life safety education program to our citizens

• Enforcing State and local fire prevention codes

• Responding with the resources necessary to quickly and safely perform operations at the scene of an emergency.

City Manager Jonathan Lynn said, “It is with great pleasure that I am happy to say that City Council agreed with the city manager’s recommendation to promote interim fire chief, Lou Reed to the city’s first permanent, full-time fire chief. We know he will do a great job and are looking forward to the future with him in charge of our fire department.”