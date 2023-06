RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Calling all singers!

The City of Richmond Hill is looking for someone to sing the national anthem at the city’s Independence Day celebration.

Simply send a video of you singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” a capella to marketing@richmondhill-ga.gov. The deadline is Tuesday, June 20.

Richmond Hill’s Fourth of July event is set for Saturday, July 1. Applicants must be available to sing at 8:45 p.m.