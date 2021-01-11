Richmond Hill restaurant to offer free buffet lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In partnership with the Richmond Hill Downtown Development Authority, Richmond Hill’s Himalayan Curry Kitchen will be offering a free buffet lunch to first responders on Monday.

“It’s so much more than just a complimentary buffet meal,” said Himalayan Curry Kitchen Owner and Chef Pulkit Chawla. “It’s a way for me to personally thank those individuals who have been most impacted in our community as we continue to fight COVID.”

“He wanted to give them a lunch as a small way of letting them know how appreciated they are,” says Chairwoman of the Downtown Development Authority. He is a reminder to you of all of the wonderful people in this city no matter what they do.”

The restaurant will open their doors for the free buffet starting at 12 o’clock Monday and invite all first responders to come out and enjoy some complimentary Indian cuisine.