RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Visitors coming to the Georgia and South Carolina area now have the resources to learn more about Richmond Hill.

A display with information on where to eat, play and stay in the city is now set up at a State Visitor Center – and it features a post-card-like mural from a Richmond Hill native.

“Richmond Hill – while it’s been around since the ‘20s, a town that Henry Ford built – they really didn’t have a postcard to go by. So it was an opportunity to create my own and showcase everything that Richmond Hill has to offer,” said muralist Chris Walker.

The Visitor Center, located near mile marker 111, averages 8,400 visitors daily.

The display features the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival, Historic Ft. McAllister and a genuine Model T to showcase Henry Ford’s southern town.

Those who visited the center were given a Richmond Hill Restaurant Passport Guide which features the community’s Scottish, Indian, Thai, Peruvian and Puerto Rican food stops.

Anyone who visits five restaurants and has their passport stamped can return it to the Visitor Center for a giveaway.