Richmond Hill crisis intervention nonprofit raising funds to keep doors open

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Serenity Hill, Inc., also known as The Cottage, is looking to continue their services in Richmond Hill after their rental unit was put up for sale.

The nonprofit is one of the only free-standing medical forensic clinics offering crisis intervention services in the state of Georgia.

The organization has spent roughly $20,000 on upgrades to the facility they are currently renting to better fit the needs of their clients. The plan was to purchase the building from the landlord once the lease was up.

However, because of the hefty impacts of COVID-19 on their fundraising efforts, the organization could soon see their doors close.

“It has been extremely challenging raising funds because people do not have funds to give. Essentially, we would just have to close if our lease runs up,” said Trinity Ingram, the center’s executive director.

A GoFundMe page has been created in efforts to raise the $40,000 down payment to purchase the space.

Ingram says they will continue to provide free services to the community for as long as they are able. Her hope is that more people will join in their efforts to keep the space they currently have.

To donate or learn more about the fundraiser, visit here.