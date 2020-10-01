Richmond Hill cancels holiday events due to COVID-19

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Richmond Hill on Thursday announced the cancellation of several holiday events due to COVID-19.

The in-person Veterans Day Ceremony has been canceled but a virtual tribute is being planned.

The traditional Christmas parade and Breakfast with Santa have both been canceled.

Meanwhile, the Chili Cook-Off has been postponed to February 2021.

Instead, in early December, the city plans to have a “Very Merry Little Christmas” car parade that will drive through Richmond Hill neighborhoods. A drive-in Christmas movie event will also take place at J.F. Gregory Park.

There will be pumpkin carving and gingerbread contests judged virtually, too.

Officials say the decision to cancel these events wasn’t made lightly. But with the large crowds the events traditionally bring, officials say it would be difficult to adhere to Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders on gatherings and social distancing.

“Knowing that these events are a cherished part of holiday traditions, city staff has spent months exploring possible solutions,” stated Mayor Russ Carpenter. “We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to the Richmond Hill community this year.”

Residents are asked to visit Richmond Hill’s website or Facebook page for details about the upcoming holiday events.