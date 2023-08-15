SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just across the street from the Shoppes Of Richmond Hill – 243 apartments and 48 townhomes are slated to be built in a wooded area on Highway 144.

City council will vote on whether or not to rezone this area to support the housing development.

A former resident of Richmond Hill and business owner, Lashonda Hartley, tells us – it may be good for her business but could have negative effects on the community.

“I do understand there could be some structural issues going on with more people coming into the community,” Hartley said.

She continued, “But I also believe that you can only fit so much into one space.”

Richmond Hill resident Deb S. tells us as long as it’s affordable housing, she’s okay with the growth.

“Well, it is a big county and people love to live in Richmond Hill. We’ve had other growth here; especially senior housing and it hasn’t affected us. We welcome the seniors, and we enjoy being with them. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

Hartley told News 3 – people should expect this type of development.

“I do believe with the port and the plant that all of the communities, Richmond Hill included, has to expect some form of growth,” she said.

Developers also say this complex will be geared toward young professionals, empty nesters, and up-and-coming families with incomes of $100,000 or more.

City council will vote on the rezoning in September.