Richmond Hill ‘Bark Park’ expanded

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The “Bark Park” in Richmond Hill has completed it’s expansion project and will host a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

Richmond Hill residents and their furry friends are invited to check out the expanded dog washing station and new entrance, the Bryan Bark Park and Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce said.

Richmond Hill Residents Bob and Charlotte Mock’s donations funded the expansion project.

“Charlotte and I are happy to support this wonderful non-profit and their efforts to provide our community with such a nice facility for dogs and their owners,” Bob Mock said. “Providing socialization and exercise are an important part of having a well-mannered dog and the Bark Park fills both those needs.”

“I hope our gift will inspire others to contribute. The idea of a park for dogs to run free, play and exercise could enable more people to rescue dogs who need homes, which is very important to my wife Charlotte as her beloved Samson was a rescue dog,” Mock added.

The park located at 15849 GA Highway 144 in Richmond Hill, GA and is open 24/7 to the public.

“The Bark Park is honored to partner with Mr. & Mrs. Mock on this project. The Mock’s are avid dog lovers and animal welfare advocates and we are so delighted they have chosen to support the Bark Park,” Wendy Bolton, Bryan County Bark Park Board of Directors President said. “We are most excited to break ground on this vital addition to the dog park.”