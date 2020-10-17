Restaurant holds ‘Bash for Becca’ after longtime employee suffers stroke

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coach’s Corner family, along with the community, is coming together to support a longtime employee who recently suffered from a stroke.

Becca Sears worked at the restaurant for years and is well known throughout the area for her kind heart and relationship with customers. A ‘Bash for Becca’ was held today where people from all over came out to participate in live auctions and raffles to raise money for her recovery.

“We brought everyone together so we could help with the medical bills and the rehabilitation. Becca has gone home and is living with her parents and it’s a lot right now, it would be a lot for anyone,” says co-owner of Coach’s Corner, Kelli Henderson.

People that knew Becca say she was the type of person that put others before herself.

“She is a very good hearted soul and we know we are going to get her on the road to recovery,” explains frequent customer of the restaurant, Dan Foulds.

So far, they have raised over $30,000 thanks to a large donation from a local non-profit. They are going to continue hosting events and raise money any way they can.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can reach out through the ‘Becca Strong’ Facebook page or drop it off at the restaurant.