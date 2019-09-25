Responsible Dog Ownership Day events happening in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Responsible Dog Ownership Day is coming up this weekend. It’s a day to celebrate pets but also serves as a reminder to take care of our furry friends.

WSAV is proud to sponsor this year’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day in the Hostess City, along with The Savannah Kennel Club. Two events are happening this weekend in honor of the day.

Lace up your running shoes on Saturday, Sept. 28, for the Fast and the Furriest Savannah 8K-9 at Skidaway Island State Park. You and your dog can take on the 8K or the one-mile fun run.

Registration is available online here. Organizers say the event will be capped at 150 runners.

This Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. head to Daffin Park for Responsible Dog Owner Day. The fun-filled family day includes obedience, agility, doggy derby and nose work activities.

Microchip clinics, breed rescue information, therapy/service dog demonstrations and much more will be available as well.

Even free doggie snow cones and giveaways will be up for grabs.