SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) is inviting community members across Georgia’s First Congressional District to join him this Valentine’s Day by participating in his third annual “Friends of the First” campaign. The campaign looks to thank first responders for the hard work they do to protect their community.

“Friends of the First” is a campaign that aims to collect valentines for first responders in Georgia’s First Congressional District.

Rep. Carter will then take the submitted valentines and deliver them personally to firefighters, EMTs and police officers in the First Congressional District counties as a token of the community’s love and appreciation for their sacrifices and contributions to public safety.

“Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs put their lives on the line to protect ours. I can think of no more noble, courageous, and selfless responsibility to take on. These people do more for their community in one shift than most people do in a lifetime. I and our District are so grateful for their service, and this is a way for us to show them that appreciation,” said Rep. Carter.

“As Sheriff of Appling County, I am thrilled that Congressman Buddy Carter understands the importance of our first responders and seeks ways to show his support. Thanks, Congressman, for your concern for our people,” said Sheriff Mark Melton.

To participate, mail or drop off your valentine by Feb. 7 to:

Office of Rep. Buddy Carter

ATTN: Friends of the First

6602 Abercorn Street Suite 105B

Savannah, GA 31405