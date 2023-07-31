JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Renegade Paws rescued 26 dogs from, what witnesses described as both a puppy mill and hoarding situation, last Friday.

A board member, Cody Shelley, at Renegade Paws Rescue, told me these animals were essentially abandoned and left outdoors for their entire life.

“All 26 animals that came in were in terrible condition we don’t know if they ever saw a veterinarian.”

The conditions were described as unlivable.

“When our volunteers arrived we learned there were 26 dogs on the property. Living in their own excrement and each other’s,” said Shelley

They say the animals will need medical care that will add up to thousands of dollars.

Twenty-three of the dogs have heartworm — a serious disease that can result in death.

“Heartworm disease is fatal and endemic,” Shelley explained. “On top of being malnourished underfed, not spayed, are also going to be treated for heartworm disease.”

Renegade was originally alerted about this after receiving a call that an elderly family was breeding animals that they could no longer care for.

After these animals receive the necessary treatment, which would all be paid for by Renegade, they are available to be adopted.

“When you foster with a rescue everything is paid for and you are fully supported,” Shelley said.

Deciding whether to add a new member to the family can be a tough choice to make, but Renegade says they’ll give you some advice along the way.

“We match you with the dog that is best for your household. You got cats, you got kids, we’ll take that into account. We’re gonna help you find the best fit for you and your lifestyle and there is a dog for everybody in this community,” Shelley told News 3.

Anybody interested in fostering some of the dogs rescued can submit an application online. However, the rescue says they are most desperately in need of funds to support the medical care of the over two dozen dogs rescued. The organization asks that, if you were moved by this story, to please donate to help these dogs here.