SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Registration is now open for the 2023 Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp.

The camp is designed for children ages 5-15 years old. Instruction will include cheers, chants, pom-pom routines, crowd participation techniques, and more.

Four 4-day sessions are being offered in June from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday at the Alee Temple Arena on Eisenberg Drive. The camp will be held the following dates:

June 6 – 9

June 13 – 16

June 20 – 23

June 27 – 30

Lunch will be provided by the Summer Lunch Program.

The cost to attend is $45.00 for city residents and $50.00 for non-city residents for Sessions 1, 2, and 3. Session 4 will feature camp and competition and will cost $50.00 for city residents and $55.00 for non-city residents.

Space is limited so don’t delay in signing up. WSAV is a proud media sponsor.

For more information, call (912) 351-3852 or visit our website, WSAV.com/