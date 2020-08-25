Registration open for 3rd Annual Susie King Taylor International Conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center announced details for the upcoming 3rd Annual Susie King Taylor MAMI WATA RISING Virtual International Conference.

The conference will be held on August 29 via ZOOM from 10:00 a.m.. until 1:00 p.m.

This year’s theme is SANKOFA: Herstories of Slavery, Freedom, and Unbounded Ecological Joy.

The event and organization is devoted to honoring the memory of Susie King Taylor, a former slave who wrote about her experience as a nurse with the 33rd United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.

Featured speakers for this year’s conference include author Dr. Sowande’ Mustakeem, author Audrey Peterman and lecturer Agnes Boateng.

Attendees can register for the conference here: https://www.susiekingtaylorinstitute.org/2020-mami-wata-rising-conference