Red Kettle Campaign begins in Savannah; How you can get involved

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Let the bells ring! The Red Kettle Campaign is officially underway in Savannah.

Each year, the Salvation Army celebrates the holiday season by giving back to those in need. Volunteers bundle up and ring their bells around town, welcoming donations.

The Salvation Army uses the funds to fuel various services in the community, providing food, lodging and more, even after the holidays end.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Savannah celebrated the start of the campaign in a big way. From carolers to local theater performances — and even a visit from Santa Claus himself — it was certainly a jolly start to the season.

But the work is only just beginning.

The Salvation Army says the best way to help out the campaign is to sign up as an individual or a group for a week of volunteering. Shifts are 8 hours a day with hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Flexible volunteer opportunities are available for scheduling online here. Simply click on the map to get started. Volunteer Coordinator Kayla Lentz can also be contacted at kayla.lentz@uss.salvationarmy.org or 912-651-7420.

Those who are interested in signing up a group for a week can reach out to Lentz or Aaron Odum at aaron.odum@uss.salvationarmy.org or at 904-982-4751.